SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

