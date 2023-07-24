Superior School Board member charged with election fraud felonies

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Superior School Board member faces two felony charges for election fraud.

A criminal complaint was filed Thursday against 65-year-old Steven Stupak in Douglas County, alleging the offenses took place in December 2020 and April 2022.

According to definitions by the Wisconsin Legislature, one charge pertains to falsifying or fraudulently defacing/destroying a certificate of nomination.

Another involves falsely procuring registration or making false statements to the municipal clerk, board of election commissioners, or any other election official.

Stupak is listed on the Superior School District’s website as a School Board Member.

However, in the criminal filing, his residential address is listed as Congdon Boulevard in Duluth.

He is scheduled to appear in Douglas County Circuit Court on August 23.

