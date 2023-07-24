Superior School Board member charged with election fraud felonies

Steven Stupak
Steven Stupak(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Superior School Board member faces two felony charges for election fraud.

A criminal complaint was filed Thursday against 65-year-old Steven Stupak in Douglas County, alleging the offenses took place in December 2020 and April 2022.

According to definitions by the Wisconsin Legislature, one charge pertains to falsifying or fraudulently defacing/destroying a certificate of nomination.

Another involves falsely procuring registration or making false statements to the municipal clerk, board of election commissioners, or any other election official.

Stupak is listed on the Superior School District’s website as a School Board Member.

However, in the criminal filing, his residential address is listed as Congdon Boulevard in Duluth.

He is scheduled to appear in Douglas County Circuit Court on August 23.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
Suspect in custody after possible knifing incident Friday
Suspect in custody after possible knifing incident Friday
Three arrested in Aitkin County after two-year-old exposed to drugs found unresponsive
Three arrested in Aitkin County after two-year-old exposed to drugs found unresponsive
The Air Quality alert for MN has been extended to Monday evening.
Sunday afternoon thunder possible as temps warm for a while
The event was organized by the Western Lake Superior Trollers Association.
Local fishing club hosts fifth annual ‘Veterans on the Lake’

Latest News

New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Wisconsin BBB warns student loan holders of new scams
Marijuana grow operation
New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday