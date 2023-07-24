Packers shareholder meeting talks future projects, NFL draft, and acquisition of iconic Cheesehead company

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been a tradition established for years. This year’s meeting came with some exciting new announcements including the acquisition of the original cheesehead company, Foamation, Inc.

”We’re excited to announce the Packers organization has acquired Foamation Incorporated, the company responsible for the original cheesehead hat along with a variety of other specialty foam items,” said Green Bay Packers President and CEO, Mark Murphy.

The Packers organization making the announcement before the meeting and sharing the details with all shareholders at the meeting. The Packers acquired the company in May 2023. There will be exclusive owner products for shareholders via packersproshop.com in the owner portal.

“When you get to know these folks, it blew our mind on how cordial they are, it was just a perfect fit from small family to big family,” said Ralph Bruno, the founder of Foamation, Inc.

The Packers also unveiled new merchandise for the Packers Pro Shop highlighting their appreciation for shareholders with new cheeseheads and clothing with the word, “Owner” on them.

The Packers also shared details about several projects that have been in the works for months including the new scoreboards. The width of the video boards have been doubled to 220 feet, upgraded to 4K video and are the only 6mm LED boards in the NFL.

The Packers also highlighted the work behind the scenes to host the NFL draft in 2025.

“We believe this will be the largest event ever held in Green Bay,” explained Murphy. “The economic impact for the community and the state will be over $94M, which is roughly the equivalent of seven Packers’ home games.”

Murphy has said in an earlier press conference that one home Packers game has an economic impact of roughly $15M to the community and surrounding areas. Roughly 250,000 people are expected to flock to the Green Bay area for the draft in 2025.

