Gas station blanketed in white when fire suppression system goes off

ALLSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A fluffy, white powder covered the pumps, cars and drivers at a Massachusetts gas station after the fire suppression system went off for an unknown reason.

At least two drivers were parked next to the pumps Friday at a Shell station in Allston when the fire suppression system was activated, covering everything in a layer of white powder that looked like a coating of snow.

Cab driver Jean Aristide says he had just pulled up to a pump and stepped out of his car when all of a sudden, everything around him went white.

“I didn’t see anything at all,” he said. “Everything was white. I had no idea if I was going to see again.”

Another driver caught by the powder says the incident scared him.

“It’s so bad,” he said. “It scared me so bad.”

Footprints and tire tracks could be seen in the layer of powder on the ground. The powder is essentially sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda, and not considered dangerous.

Still, Aristide says he had trouble breathing until paramedics gave him oxygen. He then had to figure out how to clean his cab – both outside and inside.

Fire officials say they’re not sure what triggered the system. Normally, systems like this are set off by heat, but one firefighter says the trigger may have been exhaust from a passing truck.

The system was inspected in April, and everything was up to code, according to a firefighter.

The gas station was closed, so cleanup could be done. Crews would normally vacuum up the powder, but a light rain started falling Friday afternoon. The power gets harder and messier to clean up once it gets wet.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.