Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder

Matthew Russell Brown
Matthew Russell Brown(Minneapolis Police Department)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Barnum man has been arrested in connection to a cold-case murder that took place almost 40 years ago.

Matthew Russell Brown, 66, has been charged with murder, burglary, and assault in the death of Robert Miller.

The victim was stabbed to death in his south Minneapolis apartment in July 1984.

According to KARE 11, Brown is a former security counselor at the Moose Lake Sex Offender Program (MSOP).

Thanks to advancements in technology, as well as a partnership between police and the FBI, authorities matched a blood sample left at the crime scene with DNA from a plastic cup they saw Brown use.

“Even though this week marks 39 years since the crime occurred, perseverance and collaboration brought a resolution to this unsolved crime. This allows MPD’s homicide investigators to move on to the next one,” says the Minneapolis Police Department on Facebook.

Brown had recently moved to Illinois but has now been extradited to Minnesota, where he had his first court appearance Monday.

A judge set his bail at $1 million.

His next court appearance is August 28.

