Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALSAM LAKE, WI. (Northern News Now) - A driver sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday in a two-vehicle crash near Balsam Lake on Sunday.

According to authorities, the crash happened on U.S. 8 near Pinewood Road in Polk County around 3:30 p.m.

First responders from multiple agencies worked to free a driver trapped in one of the vehicles using the Jaws of Life.

Both east and westbound lanes were shut down and the driver was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

