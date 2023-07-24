Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday

BALSAM LAKE, WI. (Northern News Now) - A driver sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday in a two-vehicle crash near Balsam Lake on Sunday.

According to authorities, the crash happened on U.S. 8 near Pinewood Road in Polk County around 3:30 p.m.

First responders from multiple agencies worked to free a driver trapped in one of the vehicles using the Jaws of Life.

Both east and westbound lanes were shut down and the driver was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

