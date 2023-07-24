Down Syndrome Association hosts picnic in Duluth

The event was part of a nine-stop tour, bringing picnics to families throughout the state.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - July is a busy month for the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota (DSAMn).

Every summer, the Twin Cities-based organization hits the road to host picnics throughout the state.

On Sunday the organization came to Duluth.

“Our hope here at a picnic like this is that people see old friends and that families who aren’t connected yet can meet new friends,” said Sarah Curfman, CEO of the DSAMn.

The event took place at Chambers Grove Park, which provided families with an accessible playground, a large pavilion, and plenty of space to play.

For years, the DSAMn has coordinated events in Duluth.

But up until recently, the organization didn’t have a permanent staff person in the city.

That all changed three months ago when Hana Rogers became a family coordinator for the organization.

In her position, Rogers helps families throughout the Northland who are impacted by Down Syndrome.

She is the first DSAMn employee to be stationed outside of the Twin Cities.

No matter how big the organization gets, their ultimate goal is to provide a sense of community.

To learn more, visit the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota website, https://dsamn.org/.

