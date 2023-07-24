A couple severe storms possible late Tuesday, hot mid-week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon continues to have mostly sunny and hazy skies. There will be a few thunderstorms developing across our far southern counties, some could be strong or severe. Tonight we will continue to have hazy, but cloud-free skies. Lows will be in the 50′s with light southeast winds.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80′s with southerly winds 5-10mph. After 9pm there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a small chance of a severe storm or two.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week. We will see highs near or above 90°! Winds will start out of the northwest, but become southeast in the afternoon. That southeast wind will help keep temperatures immediately by the lake a bit cooler.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s. Some strong storms are possible, so stay tuned for updates.

