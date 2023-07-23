Local fishing club hosts fifth annual ‘Veterans on the Lake’

The event was organized by the Western Lake Superior Trollers Association.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - On July 22, over one hundred veterans gathered for lunch at the Barker’s Island Marina.

Under the shade of a pop-up tent, they shared stories about their morning on the water.

Vets on the Lake is a yearly event hosted by the Western Lake Superior Trollers Association (WLSTA).

Their goal is to give back to those who have served.

“Our veterans sacrificed and protected our country and this is our way of showing our appreciation for what they’re doing,” said Jim Van Landschoot, President of the WLSTA.

This year, over fifty people volunteered to take veterans out on Lake Superior.

Some contributed charter boats, while others brought their personal watercraft.

After a morning on the lake, the boats returned to the marina just in time for lunch.

Local anglers donated fresh fish, which volunteers cleaned, fried, and served to veterans on Barker’s Island.

Just as the volunteers show an appreciation for veterans.. the veterans show an appreciation for the volunteers.

“All of the people that are giving of their time, their money, and their energy to be here for the veterans is great,” said Jane Mattila, a veteran who attended the event.

In addition to the many of the volunteers who contributed to Vets on the Lake, a number of sponsors helped fund the event.

To read more about the event and its sponsors, visit the WLSTA Facebook page.

