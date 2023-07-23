On the Hunt: Duluthians search for hidden marbles Sunday

Duluthians search for hidden marbles Sunday.
Duluthians search for hidden marbles Sunday.(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some northlanders hunted around parks, trails, and local landmarks in Duluth in search of hidden marbles Sunday.

It’s all part of an annual marble hunt organized by Lake Superior Art Glass.

Here’s how it worked.

Every half hour throughout the day, Lake Superior Art Glass would post short clues on their social media pages offering hints to the marble’s locations.

Though the goal may have been to find the hidden items, organizers said just getting outside to participate has many benefits too.

“They get to see the natural landscape and some fun little hidden areas to get out where they maybe otherwise don’t go. And then they get to search for something that for them is just a free fun activity, said Jake Speich, Lake Superior Art Glass Studio Manager.

In total 12 were hidden.

The marble seekers were allowed to keep their found treasures and also received coupons and stickers for Lake Superior Art Glass.

