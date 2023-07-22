Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Bovey, Duluth

Cable, WI- Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is hosting another trail work volunteer day on Saturday, July 22. There are several volunteer spots open for work on the OO Trailhead. Volunteers are asked to wear boots, gloves and long sleeves. Work will be done before noon and tools and lunch will be provided. CAMBA is also currently taking nominations to appoint next season’s leadership team. Nominations are due August 21. You can email the group here to nominate someone or learn more about available positions.

Bovey, MN- The Wilderness Wheelers ATV Club is hosting the inaugural Ride the Edge Fundraiser and Membership drive Saturday, July 22 at Lawrence Lake Liquor in Bovey. The Wilderness Wheelers are also celebrating the opening of Phase 1 of the new Wilderness Trail. Phase 1 includes 44 miles of trails near Wirt, Talmoon and Bowstring. Work on Phase 2 will be announced after the fundraising event. The trail is expected to open in 2024. The full Wilderness Trail will include over 60 miles of trails connecting several communities near Marcell and Bovey.

Duluth, MN- Hartley Nature Center’s first-ever Trails Fest will be held on Saturday, August 5. The day will feature a bike skills clinic, yoga, and several trail hikes. There will also be free food available. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to hikers and bikers of all abilities.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

