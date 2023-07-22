Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Bovey, Duluth

Hartley Nature Center’s first-ever Trails Fest will be held on Saturday, August 5.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cable, WI- Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is hosting another trail work volunteer day on Saturday, July 22. There are several volunteer spots open for work on the OO Trailhead. Volunteers are asked to wear boots, gloves and long sleeves. Work will be done before noon and tools and lunch will be provided. CAMBA is also currently taking nominations to appoint next season’s leadership team. Nominations are due August 21. You can email the group here to nominate someone or learn more about available positions.

Bovey, MN- The Wilderness Wheelers ATV Club is hosting the inaugural Ride the Edge Fundraiser and Membership drive Saturday, July 22 at Lawrence Lake Liquor in Bovey. The Wilderness Wheelers are also celebrating the opening of Phase 1 of the new Wilderness Trail. Phase 1 includes 44 miles of trails near Wirt, Talmoon and Bowstring. Work on Phase 2 will be announced after the fundraising event. The trail is expected to open in 2024. The full Wilderness Trail will include over 60 miles of trails connecting several communities near Marcell and Bovey.

Duluth, MN- Hartley Nature Center’s first-ever Trails Fest will be held on Saturday, August 5. The day will feature a bike skills clinic, yoga, and several trail hikes. There will also be free food available. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to hikers and bikers of all abilities.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County
New restaurant opening soon in Duluth.
Chick-fil-A coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Essentia Health's old St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
WHAT’S NEXT: St. Mary’s Medical Center to be demolished after move

Latest News

Essentia Health's new St. Mary's hospital
Essentia Health to host public open house for new hospital
City by City: Superior, Bayfield, Duluth
City by City: Superior, Bayfield, Duluth
Duluth schools may see changes if referendums passed in November.
Duluth taxpayers can expect to vote on school referendum come November
There is still time to sign up for the Moose Lake Triathlon.
City by City: Split Rock, Rock Ridge, Moose Lake