Three Duluth BlueGreens named to NPSL North Conference list

By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth FC BlueGreens had a spectacular season but were upset in the conference finals.

On Friday, the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) gave some extra recognition to the team, announcing conference honors for three players.

Midfielder Andres Solares, forward Tyler Limmer, and defender Stefan Roeb were big factors in helping Duluth to their first undefeated regular season.

Solares returned to the BlueGreens after his first season last year, meanwhile, Limmer and Roeb got conference recognition after their first seasons in the league and Sean Morgan was named the manager of the North Conference team.

Duluth FC’s overall record in the NPSL was 12-1-1.

