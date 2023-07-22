Suspect in custody after possible knifing incident Friday

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Superior man was injured in a possible knifing incident Friday night near the Hayes Court Baseball Fields off Elm Ave.

According to the Superior Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an altercation that had occurred in a wooded area approximately 50 yards to the west of the Hayes Court Complex.

When they arrived on the scene, officers met with a victim who had lacerations on his arm and abdomen.

The victim stated he could hear what he believed to be a dog in distress in the wooded area, and he went to investigate.

According to the victim, as he entered a clearing in the wooded area, a male suspect wearing dark clothing exited a bush and attempted to use an unknown object in his hand to fight the victim.

The victim then left the area and called 911.

Officers quickly surrounded the wooded area and requested Superior Fire Department fly their drone over the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Officers then entered the wooded area with K9 Radik.

Officers found an encampment and a dog that appeared in good health, but no one was located.

However, later on in the evening a suspect was located and taken into custody.

According to authorities, there is an open investigation into the incident.

