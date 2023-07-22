Slight storm chance may string along through Monday while temps rise to the 80′s

WEATHER STORY: A lobe of the western heatwave will break loose and head our way. The trip north will mellow the toasty air mass a bit so we’ll be facing a warm spell if not a true heatwave. Temperatures in the 80′s will be with us several days. This weekend, the arrival of the warmth may help lift up some thunderstorms. There is a marginal chance some could become severe. The rain chance runs Saturday to Monday. The warm spell should hit its peak next Thursday. The Canadian smoke is back and Minnesota has another Air Quality Alert until Sunday afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30% chance for storms will fade to a 10% chance by late evening. The low temperatures around the Northland should fall towards the upper 50′s. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be partly sunny to partly cloudy. A cold front from the north will cut across the terrain of our region. It will lift up a 30% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. The cold front won’t cut too deeply or for too long, though. High temps will bounce back up towards 80 for many towns. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph because of that front.

MONDAY: The heat of the day will help push another 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The morning low will be near 58. The high again will be near 80. The wind will be E 5-10 mph which will make it cooler right by Lake Superior.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The warm spell will cast its spell on our thermometers until Thursday. After that, it will drop to the 70′s. Rain chances include the stretch from Saturday night to Monday. Another will come Thursday and Friday.

The week ahead will start in the 80's but fall to the 70's. (KBJR)

