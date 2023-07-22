Reps Stauber and Tiffany visit Twin Ports during nationwide tour

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Congressmen Pete Stauber and Tom Tiffany visited Duluth Friday to get an inside look at the Cenovus Marine Terminal.

It’s the second of many stops the republican lawmakers are making during a field tour.

Wisconsin 7th District Representative Tom Tiffany wanted to showcase how restarting the refinery in Superior will help the nation be energy independent.

Minnesota 8th District Representative Pete Stauber said the work Cenovus does in the harbor impacts companies across the Northland.

“It’s the only terminal that fuels the lakers that come and go and keeps those lakers running, which are full of taconite, from the blood sweat, and tears of the Iron Range,” said Stauber.

Stauber and Tiffany were joined by other Reps from Washington, California and Oregon.

The group also made stops at Minnesota Power to learn how they use wood waste to provide a renewable fuel source, and the Douglas County Forest to discuss land management.

