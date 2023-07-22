Funeral held for Fargo Police officer Jake Wallin

Pequot Lakes, MN. (Northern News Now) -A Minnesota-born police officer was laid to rest this morning.

Family, friends and fellow police gathered for a public funeral service to honor the life of officer Jake Wallin at a local high school in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

The fallen Fargo police officer was fatally shot at just 23 years old during a traffic stop on July 14th.

Two colleagues and a female civilian were also wounded in the encounter, while the alleged gunman was fatally shot.

Before joining the Fargo police department, Wallin served deployments in both Afghanistan and Iraq and also served in the Minnesota National Guard.

Gov. Tim Walz, who was present at the funeral service alongside Minnesota U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar, ordered all flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight to honor the fallen officer.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.