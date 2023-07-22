AMSOIL Inc. Dealers celebrate 50 years of partnership

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A company with deep roots in the Twin Ports is celebrating 50 years of partnerships.

AMSOIL Incorporated is a synthetic oil manufacturer founded by a Duluth native and based in Superior.

The company, which now has an arena named for it in Duluth’s Canal Park, significantly grew after launching its Dealer network in 1973.

During the July 22 weekend, hundreds of independent AMSOIL Dealers are gathering in the Twin Ports to celebrate five decades of partnerships.

The dealers coming up to Duluth will get the opportunity to tour the facility and interact with influential automotive personalities.

”It doesn’t make any sense to have an oil company in Duluth and Superior, but this is where our founder was from, and his son Alan Amatuzio runs the company today, and it’s important to us that we remain here. We’re dedicated to this community,” said Terry Johnson, a member of AMSOIL Inc.

Products from AMSOIL may have started in Duluth and Superior but now their products are sold in more than 80 countries.

