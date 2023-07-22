85-year-old man dies after getting trapped underneath rolling car, police say

An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.
An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.(simpson33 via Canva | File image)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a man has died after he tried to stop a rolling car.

According to Atlanta police, an 85-year-old man died on Wednesday after trying to stop his vehicle that was rolling backward.

Atlanta News First reports the man was killed in a neighborhood about 15 minutes from downtown.

Authorities said the man had parked his vehicle and noticed it began to roll backward. He attempted to get back into the car but fell and was run over.

The 85-year-old was found not breathing at the scene and pronounced deceased.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Outlook
Storms possible this weekend, warm spell arrives next week
Cloquet Police: Transaction issues reported with Ford Chrysler, information wanted
Attorney General charges former Cloquet police officer with exploiting a vulnerable adult, swindling
Essentia Health's old St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
WHAT’S NEXT: St. Mary’s Medical Center to be demolished after move
water
Man drowns while scuba diving in Pike Lake
Cirrus Aircraft
Cirrus Aircraft purchases City of Duluth’s Incubator Building

Latest News

In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands...
Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe
Three arrested in Aitkin County after two-year-old exposed to drugs found unresponsive
Three arrested in Aitkin County after two-year-old exposed to drugs found unresponsive
Jamie Foxx thanks family, fans in first video since hospitalization
Rashad Maleek Trice mugshot
Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler