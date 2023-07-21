WHAT’S NEXT: St. Mary’s Medical Center to be demolished after move

Essentia Health's old St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
Essentia Health's old St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many have been wondering about what’s next for the old St. Mary’s Medical Center building.

The old building is located right next to the new hospital.

The Benedictine Sisters started offering medical care in the building in the 1920s.

Now, it is more than 100 years old.

After three years of discussion, the Benedictine Sisters and Essentia have decided to tear the building down.

The process will start once all the patients have been moved.

However, Essentia leaders say the site is one of the few properties that the University of Minnesota has been looking at for a potential school of medicine and pharmacy.

