WHAT’S NEXT: St. Mary’s Medical Center to be demolished after move

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many have been wondering about what’s next for the old St. Mary’s Medical Center building.

The old building is located right next to the new hospital.

The Benedictine Sisters started offering medical care in the building in the 1920s.

Now, it is more than 100 years old.

After three years of discussion, the Benedictine Sisters and Essentia have decided to tear the building down.

The process will start once all the patients have been moved.

However, Essentia leaders say the site is one of the few properties that the University of Minnesota has been looking at for a potential school of medicine and pharmacy.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.