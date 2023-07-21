USW, MNA members picket in front of Essentia’s new hospital during open house

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hospital workers picketed outside of Essentia Health’s new St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth Friday.

More than 700 members of the United Steelworkers Local 9460 are employed across the Essentia Health system, but their contract with the hospital expired July 1, and they are in the process of negotiating a new labor contract.

“There is a little bit of frustration. We understand where they’re coming from, and why they want to do the things, but when we bring up our concerns and the concerns, it feels like they’re not understanding,” said Tuan Vu, President of USW Local 9460.

Joined by some members of the Minnesota Nurses Association, the union held an informational picket Friday raising concerns about staffing at Essentia Health.

Local 9460 members perform many jobs at the hospital including technician work for radiology, laboratory, respiratory and behavioral health.

Their ability to hold a variety of positions is a matter at the center of the negotiations: flexible scheduling.

“A lot of their proposals revolve around flex and floating; being able to reassign people to different departments, different facilities,” Vu said.

According to Vu, moving people to different positions frequently doesn’t provide the best care for patients.

“If someone’s being pulled into an assignment that they haven’t been proficient in or haven’t been practicing, we think that’s a concern,” Vu said.

While union members picket outside on 2nd street, inside the hospital leaders welcomed members of the public to come and tour their new facility.

“We respect their right to conduct informational picketing, our focus really today is on showcasing the new St. Mary’s Medical Center,” said Louie St. George, Essentia Health’s External Communication Manager.

According to St. George, hospital leaders are working to address staffing concerns.

“We’re always looking to have creative staffing solutions so that we can respond to the needs of our patients and patients’ illness level,” St. George said.

All sides will have to come together to find a solution.

“We can’t do anything by ourselves, so it has to be mutually agreed upon by us and by the colleague, by the employee,” St. George said.

Negotiations between the hospital and Local 9460 began in May.

Staffing has been the main concern, and discussions about pay have not started yet.

