UMD men’s hockey adds commit from British Columbia Hockey League

University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs
University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs(KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs continue to add to their 2024-25 recruiting class after picking up 19-year-old Callum Arnott.

Arnott recently graduated from St. Andrews College in Ontario and also played his first season in the British Columbia Hockey League.

He finished his rookie season with 24 total points throughout 49 games.

“I knew right when I stepped on campus, this was the place for me, I am really excited and I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point.

Arnott isn’t the only hockey player in the family, his father Jason Arnott won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils back in the 1999-2000 season.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize marijuana on August 1st.
Duluth city councilors to introduce city-wide marijuana ordinance
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Thousands in Minnesota and Wisconsin to have their federal student loans forgiven
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County
35-year-old Helene Weatherwax
Missing woman safe, contacted authorities

Latest News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz goes for ride-along with Duluth police officer
Essentia Health's old St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
WHAT’S NEXT: St. Mary’s Medical Center to be demolished after move
Gov. Walz goes on ride-along with Duluth Police officer Thursday
Gov. Walz goes on ride-along with Duluth Police officer Thursday
Duluth's St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke’s continues on phase two of expansion