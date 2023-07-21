UMD men’s hockey adds commit from British Columbia Hockey League

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs continue to add to their 2024-25 recruiting class after picking up 19-year-old Callum Arnott.

Arnott recently graduated from St. Andrews College in Ontario and also played his first season in the British Columbia Hockey League.

He finished his rookie season with 24 total points throughout 49 games.

“I knew right when I stepped on campus, this was the place for me, I am really excited and I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point.

Arnott isn’t the only hockey player in the family, his father Jason Arnott won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils back in the 1999-2000 season.

