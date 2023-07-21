Storm chances tonight and tomorrow, warm next week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will be a chance of some scattered showers with isolated thunder. Tonight we will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s with light west winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will start out with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. After noon we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front passes through the region. There is a small chance of an isolated severe storm. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s. Overnight we will see clear skies and light northwest winds.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A few showers will be possible in North-Central Minnesota. Highs will be in the 80′s with northwest winds 5-10mph. Canadian wildfire smoke will also return causing hazy skies and a reduction in air quality. People with sensitive lungs may notice some impacts, especially in Minnesota.

MONDAY: On Monday we will have partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 80′s with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will become southeast, so it will be a bit cooler by the lake.

