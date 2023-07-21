St. Luke’s continues on phase two of expansion

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s Hospital has also been busy with expansions and new programs.

One of their biggest projects is phase two of their expansion, which broke ground in May.

The $58 million, 82,000-square-foot project is a vertical expansion of Building A.

This will create nearly 60 new private cardiac and intensive care unit hospital rooms.

They are also transforming inpatient units into all-private rooms and rebuilding the parking ramp.

In November, St. Luke’s completed a major remodel of its Hospice and Oncology Unit.

Additionally, $5.2 million went towards expanding the OBGYN clinic, doubling its size.

There are many more additions and renovations to space, technology, and services including a surgery center in Moose Lake.

A breakdown of St. Luke’s projects can be found here.

