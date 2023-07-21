St. Luke’s continues on phase two of expansion

Duluth's St. Luke's Hospital
Duluth's St. Luke's Hospital(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s Hospital has also been busy with expansions and new programs.

One of their biggest projects is phase two of their expansion, which broke ground in May.

The $58 million, 82,000-square-foot project is a vertical expansion of Building A.

This will create nearly 60 new private cardiac and intensive care unit hospital rooms.

They are also transforming inpatient units into all-private rooms and rebuilding the parking ramp.

In November, St. Luke’s completed a major remodel of its Hospice and Oncology Unit.

Additionally, $5.2 million went towards expanding the OBGYN clinic, doubling its size.

There are many more additions and renovations to space, technology, and services including a surgery center in Moose Lake.

A breakdown of St. Luke’s projects can be found here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize marijuana on August 1st.
Duluth city councilors to introduce city-wide marijuana ordinance
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Thousands in Minnesota and Wisconsin to have their federal student loans forgiven
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County
35-year-old Helene Weatherwax
Missing woman safe, contacted authorities

Latest News

Essentia debuts Vision Northland building
Blandin Paper Company update
The strike has halted all production at the Grand Rapids mill.
Blandin Paper Company and Local 346 still at odds
Latest MN workforce stats show drop in jobs, increase in labor force participation