Owner of new Duluth arena football team to be announced

Announcement to be at Social House in Canal Park
By Matt McConico
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The owner of the Duluth team in the The Arena League will be announced at an event Thursday July 27.

It will be held at the Social House in Canal Park.

The public is encouraged to attend.

There will be food and networking starting at 1:30pm.

The owner will be revealed in a news conference at 2:00pm.

In April it was announced Duluth would get a team in The Arena League that will debut in 2024.

NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown is The Arena League commissioner.

Brown made the franchise announcement in Duluth.

The games will be played at the DECC and the season will start in June 2024.

The cities represented in the inaugural four-team season along with Duluth are Kansas City (MO), Springfield (MO), Waterloo (IA).

Finalist for the team nickname will be announced at the Thursday news conference.

The only team nickname that has been revealed is the team in Springfield.

They’re called the Ozarks Lunkers.

