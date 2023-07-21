Man drowns while scuba diving in Pike Lake

water
water(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man drowned while scuba diving in a Canosia Township lake Friday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:23 a.m. emergency responders were dispatched to the area of the Pike Lake Public Access in Canosia Township.

It was reported a man had gone under the water shortly after requesting help to the dock.

He was scuba diving with another person near the dock area.

Authorities say the 31-year-old man from Alberta, Canada was quickly removed from the water within minutes by his diving partner and a nearby witness.

Lifesaving efforts began immediately but were ultimately unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County
New restaurant opening soon in Duluth.
Chick-fil-A coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize marijuana on August 1st.
Duluth city councilors to introduce city-wide marijuana ordinance

Latest News

Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Lumberjack at Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, WI
Lumberjack World Championship returns to Hayward for 63rd year
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Man who shot Fargo officers searched internet for ‘kill fast’ and for crowded area events, AG says
Kendall Jarboe live interview with CMO Kevin Casey
Essentia’s CMO highlights the hospital’s COVID-19 adjustments, resources