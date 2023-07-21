Man drowns while scuba diving in Pike Lake

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man drowned while scuba diving in a Canosia Township lake Friday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:23 a.m. emergency responders were dispatched to the area of the Pike Lake Public Access in Canosia Township.

It was reported a man had gone under the water shortly after requesting help to the dock.

He was scuba diving with another person near the dock area.

Authorities say the 31-year-old man from Alberta, Canada was quickly removed from the water within minutes by his diving partner and a nearby witness.

Lifesaving efforts began immediately but were ultimately unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.