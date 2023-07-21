Lumberjack World Championship returns to Hayward for 63rd year

Lumberjack at Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, WI
Lumberjack at Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, WI(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Over 100 competitors arrived in Hayward for the most prestigious lumberjack and lumberjill competition worldwide.

The 63rd Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) started its three-day competition Thursday.

Through Saturday, competitors from around the globe will compete for nearly $76,000 in a variety of lumberjack sports disciplines.

“We have over 100 professional athletes from 4 countries and 17 different states coming to compete right here in Hayward for the chance to take home a Lumberjack World Championships Title,” said Samantha LaSalle, Lumberjack World Championships Event Manager.

LWC athletes compete in 24 events, including, log rolling, boom running, sawing, chopping, axe throwing, and speed climbing.

Each day’s competition will close with a crowd favorite, the team relay, combining speed climbing, boom running, single-buck sawing, underhand chopping, and standing block chopping.

LWC quarterfinal competitions began on Thursday, July 20, with semifinal competitions on Friday, July 21.

Final competition will take place on Saturday, July 22, at 6 p.m. in the historic Lumberjack Bowl.

The Birkie’s Lumberjack Run 5K Run/Walk is also Saturday.

The race starts and finishes in Lumberjack Bowl on the shores of Lake Hayward.

Schedule:

Friday:

  • Gates open at 11:30 a.m.
  • Competition qualifiers, demonstrations, unique vendors, and food throughout the day.
  • Happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Swinging Axe Beer Garden, with live music by Steve Beguhn, American Idol Finalist.
  • Professional semi-finals start at 6 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Birkie Lumberjack 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m.
  • Gates open at 11:30 a.m.
  • Professional log rolling, axe throwing competitions, demonstrations, unique vendors, and food throughout the day.
  • Happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live music from Braedon Hoecherl, in the Swinging Axe Beer Garden.
  • World Championship Finals start at 6 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

