Huskies defeat Mud Puppies 12-4, All-Stars announced

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Huskies scored triple the amount of runs at home versus the Minnesota Mud Puppies, winning 12-4.

The Huskies started off right away in the first inning scoring three runs and were able to hold the lead until the fourth inning.

The Mud Puppies scored three runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game 4-4, but the tie would only last until the bottom of the fourth when the Huskies put 2 more runs on the board.

Minnesota would go scoreless as the Huskies scored one run in the seventh and five in the eighth to cruise to the 12-4 victory.

ALL STARS

We are proud to announce our seven Huskies all-stars for the Great Plains East, the most of any team in the division. #rollskies pic.twitter.com/areQE8dCUk — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 20, 2023

Before the game on Thursday, the Huskies announced which players would be heading to Bismark, North Dakota for the Northwoods League All-Star Game.

The seven All-Stars are the most for one team in the Great Plains East Division.

They will be facing the Great Plains West team which is led by ten selections from the Mankato Moondogs.

On the Great Lakes side of the league, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have the most selections with eight, they are followed by the Traverse City Pit Spitters who tie the Huskies with seven.

