Gov. Walz goes on ride-along with Duluth Police officer Thursday(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spent time in Duluth Thursday as he continued his statewide workforce tour.

During the tour, the Governor is experiencing what life is like for those in high-demand professions including manufacturing, education, and law enforcement.

Governor Walz met with local law enforcement leaders at the Public Safety Building in Duluth Thursday to raise awareness about staffing efforts in that profession.

Before giving his remarks, he rode around Duluth with a local police officer in their cruiser to get a better understanding of what the job entails.

Governor Walz rode with Officer Jackie Groshens who’s been with the police force for about six years.

The two talked about what she sees on a daily basis working in the field, and what challenges she faces most in police work.

According to Governor Walz, the ride-along helped him get a close-up understanding of the passion that drives many police officers.

“She sees the tragedy. It was very apparent, the empathy she had for people who are in the grips of substance abuse. She finds no joy in arresting people, but she does find comfort in trying to get people to a place where they can get help and protect others in the community,” said Governor Walz.

A large part of the conversation between Officer Groshens and Governor Walz focused on what can be done to attract more workers like her to the police force.

She said working for a larger police force that offered training and development opportunities was one of the reasons she’s serving in Duluth.

According to police chief Mike Ceynowa, Duluth police are currently understaffed.

“We’re still sitting 25 officers down. We need people of high character who want to work with and for our community to make this safe for everyone,” said Chief Ceynowa.

New state funding may help create programs to address staffing.

The Minnesota legislature approved $300 million for public safety efforts around the state.

According to Governor Walz, Duluth is slated to receive $3.7 million in additional funding.

