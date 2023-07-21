Gary, Stokes start training camp on PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterbacks, rookies and injured players reported to training camp on Friday.

The team officially placed cornerback Eric Stokes and linebacker Rashan Gary on the Physically Unable to Perform list. OL Jake Hanson and WR Jeff Cotton were also on that list.

Gary tore his ACL in the same game that Stokes went down with knee and foot injuries in Detroit this last season. Neither of the guys were able to give a timeline this offseason on when they will return.

A player on the PUP list to start training camp can be activated at any time.

Meanwhile, rookie WR Grant DuBose and TE Camren McDonald were placed on the non-football injury list.

Veterans report to camp on Tuesday, and then the first practice will be Wednesday.

