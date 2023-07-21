Essentia’s CMO highlights the hospital’s COVID-19 adjustments, resources

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia is excited about what their new hospital will bring to Duluth and their patients.

Essentia Health’s Chief Medical Officer Kevin Casey joins Northern News Now in a live interview on Thursday.

He highlights COVID-19 adjustments, hospital resources, and more.

Watch the interview above to hear his full answers.

