Essentia social worker highlights mental health accommodations in new hospital

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the new St. Mary’s Medical Center opening, Essentia plans to accommodate mental health in their new facility.

Rebecca Hoversten-Mellum, a licensed clinical social worker at Essentia, joined Northern News Now for a live interview on Thursday.

She highlights mental health needs after the pandemic, new emergency care, and more.

Watch the interview above to hear her full answers.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.