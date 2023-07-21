Cirrus Aircraft purchases City of Duluth’s Incubator Building

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cirrus Aircraft has purchased a previously city-owned building as part of its expansion.

City leaders announced Friday that Cirrus purchased the Incubator Building, or the Customer Building, from the City of Duluth.

The 79,000-square-foot building was a city project aimed at supporting advanced aircraft manufacturing.

In 2002, it was built through a $3.45 million grant partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

As a result, the grant award supported the creation of 233 permanent jobs at the new facility through the Cirrus being a long-term tenant.

Officials say the original project cost for construction was $5,751,000, which included a local match from the city.

Cirrus invested by adding advanced equipment for design and development and consistently improved the building prior to its purchase.

“Cirrus Aircraft is a major force in our economy, and I am eager to see what they can do to advance aviation through this expansion,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “The confidence of Cirrus to invest here is a signal of the abundant opportunity we offer as a City and region, and gets us one step closer to meeting my vision of being the best possible place to do business in the State of Minnesota.”

“We are proud that the long-term investments made into the aircraft industry locally in Duluth are continuing to pay off,” said Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman. “The late Director of Planning and Economic Development Chris Fleege committed time and effort into working with Cirrus Aircraft to see a mutually beneficial sale of the incubator building to Cirrus Aircraft for their continued growth and expansion. We are grateful for their ongoing investments in Duluth, and grateful that Chris’ legacy lives on in these important economic development successes.”

“The purchase of the incubator building will allow us to expand production and meet the growing demands of our customers,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.