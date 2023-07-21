Cannabis expungements will begin August 1. Here’s what to know

ST.PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Dozens of new bills will go into effect on August 1st, including the legalization of cannabis. Come August, Minnesotans will legally be allowed to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis in public and 2 pounds at home.

While legalization itself was a priority for the DFL entering the 2023 legislative session, the expungement of cannabis-related crimes was right alongside it.

“When I came to the Senate, I was really clear with leadership and my colleagues that this was something I was very interested in because it’s a racial justice issue,” said Senator Clare Oumou Verbeten (DFL - St. Paul).

For Oumou Verbeten and many others, expungement was a way of making the legalization process more fair for communities that have been historically harmed by prohibition.

“We are expunging those records and righting those wrongs,” said Oumou Verbeten, “[We] made it really clear as we were coming into the legislature that we’re not even interested in legalization if expungement is not a part of this.”

The process itself will begin as quickly as possible. In a blog post last month, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety explained that they expect to automatically seal 66,000 records tied to cannabis offenses. An additional 230,000 records will also be eligible for expungement.

“The hurdle that we have is just getting that up and running, getting people hired or getting people on the boards,” said Oumou Verbeten, “As soon as that’s ready to go, their first task is to look at those offenses, and get that cleared.”

That process will involve the newly appointed Cannabis Expungement Board and a lot of judiciary oversight. The BCA explains “offenses will remain on an individual’s record until the BCA implements technical and programmatic changes in the [Criminal History System], which will likely occur closer to August 2024.”

While the substance will be legal beginning in August, lawmakers expect it to take at least a year before businesses can secure licenses and begin selling the product.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.