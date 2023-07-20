UMD Bulldog Anneke Linser joins Naomi Rogge in Swedish hockey league

By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sweden is gaining another Bulldog women’s hockey player as Anneke Linser signs with Djurgårdens IF Hockey (DIF).

The decision comes after the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ (PWHP) Association announced a buyout of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

Linser was almost a teammate with another former Bulldog Naomi Rogge, both players signed deals with the Metropolitan Riveters before the PHF league was bought out.

Linser inked a one-year deal before contracts became void.

She has now signed a one-year deal with Sweden and will leave on August 30 and will not be back until March.

The 23-year-old graduated from UMD this past year, tallying 17 goals and 13 assists, making her final year her best offensive one.

“I’m super excited to be immersed in a new culture and continue playing hockey at the professional level,” said Linser.

Linser’s decision comes just over a week after Rogge signed with Sweden’s SDE Hockey club.

