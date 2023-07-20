Storms gone, now all eyes turn to warmer weather

Thursday: We could start our Thursday with a few pockets of dense fog her and there. Throughout the course of the day we’ll see clearing skies and more sunshine through the afternoon. Highs today climb into the mid and upper 70s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH and gusting towards 20 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday: We’ll start out Friday with a good amount of sunshine. We’ll see a few more clouds through the afternoon and a few pop up showers and rumbles of thunder. Right now, severe weather is not anticipated. Highs are a tad warmer climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies through much of the day, but again there will be the opportunity for a few showers and storms primarily after 3 PM. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.