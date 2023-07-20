Showers and storms possible tomorrow and Saturday, much warmer into next week

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Generally we should see decreasing clouds through the early evening to become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the 50′s with light northwest winds.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will start out with partly cloudy skies, slowly becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. After 1pm there will be a 40% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunder. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s. We do not expect severe thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly sunny skies with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s. After 3pm there will be showers and thunderstorms moving in from north to south through the early evening hours. Nothing severe is expected.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the 80′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

