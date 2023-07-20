President Biden approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration for spring flooding

Storms and flooding from April 11 to April 30
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (Northern News Now) - After this year’s spring flooding in Minnesota President Joe Biden declared a major disaster occurred.

President Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from April 11 to April 30.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

Officials say the funding is for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Eligible Counties:

  • Aitkin
  • Big Stone
  • Carlton
  • Chippewa
  • Clay
  • Grant
  • Houston
  • Kittson
  • Lac qui Parle
  • Lake of the Woods
  • Mahnomen
  • Marshall
  • Morrison
  • Norman
  • Pine
  • Pope
  • Renville
  • Roseau
  • St. Louis
  • Stevens
  • Swift
  • Traverse
  • Wilkin
  • Prairie Island Indian Community

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

