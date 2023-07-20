President Biden approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration for spring flooding

WASHINGTON D.C. (Northern News Now) - After this year’s spring flooding in Minnesota President Joe Biden declared a major disaster occurred.

President Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from April 11 to April 30.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

Officials say the funding is for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Eligible Counties:

Aitkin

Big Stone

Carlton

Chippewa

Clay

Grant

Houston

Kittson

Lac qui Parle

Lake of the Woods

Mahnomen

Marshall

Morrison

Norman

Pine

Pope

Renville

Roseau

St. Louis

Stevens

Swift

Traverse

Wilkin

Prairie Island Indian Community

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

