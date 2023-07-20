Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County

A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.(MGN)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - One man is dead after he struck a tree on an ATV Wednesday night.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release an adult male was traveling northbound on Pine Road near Barnum Township at about 7:52 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the ATV veered off of the road and struck a tree.

Another driver came upon the crash and dialed 911.

According to authorities, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear at this time what made the ATV leave the roadway.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Barnum Fire Department, Blackhoof Fire Department and Essentia Moose Lake EMS responded to the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet pending notification of family.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize marijuana on August 1st.
Duluth city councilors to introduce city-wide marijuana ordinance
35-year-old Helene Weatherwax
Missing woman safe, contacted authorities
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Thousands in Minnesota and Wisconsin to have their federal student loans forgiven
Jury selection started for the trial of a Superior man accused of killing and dismembering...
Jury selection begins in murder, dismemberment trial of Superior Man

Latest News

Hail Storm in Itasca County causes major hail damage
Kevin Moore sits down with UMD Senior Forward Blake Biondi
Barn considered total loss after being struck by lightning in Carlton County
City of Duluth proposing ban on smoking marijuana in public places