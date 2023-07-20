The Longest Offseason: UMD’s Blake Biondi shares his off-season journey after two shoulder surgeries in December

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday, December 9th, The Bulldogs hosted Denver in what would be UMD forward Blake Biondi’s last game of the 2022-23 season.

Fast forward 20 days and it was reported Biondi underwent not one but two shoulder surgeries, paving the way for a very long road to recovery.

Our Kevin Moore caught up with Biondi this past week to talk about what has been his longest offseason.

Kevin: let’s rewind back to the Denver series. I remember talking to you at the intermission and I asked if you were okay and you nodded like yeah, but I didn’t see you come out for the third period, so just take me back to that time for you when you found out the shoulders weren’t too good

Blake: that Denver series was obviously when the right one came out. I wanted to keep playing but that is when the trainers shut it down and just wasn’t going to be able to do it, but yeah unfortunately that left shoulder was nagging me too and that was kind of from the playoff run we had the year before, just never really fully healed. I rehabbed in the summer, (his shoulder) just ended up not doing great from the start of last season, but it is what it is, fully healthy now and it feels really good.

Kevin: you said that left shoulder was nagging you the year before, but junior year, the “JOB” line, the expectations were insane but obviously it didn’t go as well as you hoped, was the left shoulder a big reason why?

Blake: Yeah, I think some part of it obviously it’s that mental aspect of not being fully healthy, it’s kind of just in the back of your mind, but at the same time you have to come to work, but college hockey is not easy. Obviously, my sophomore season was good and Quinn and Dom had a great season with me there and everything was flowing and clicking and obviously, it didn’t start out that way last year, so for us I think we just figured out, hey this isn’t easy and it comes with work

Kevin: So your off-season, what got you through those days where you didn’t want to get up?

Blake: I think first it was knowing I’m not going to be playing a game for a long time. The season is not what you want on an on-ice aspect, so for me, it was like no shot I’m going to leave anything up for grabs and I’m going to make sure I do everything I can to feel my best physically and mentally and thankfully I had one of my best friends Kyler Kleven, he went through the same thing in the beginning of the year with one of his shoulders and had surgery, so for me, it was great to have him. Him and I pushed each other really hard and I think it was super beneficial for both of us because obviously you know, those mornings you’re like, ugh we have to do this again, it’s like well if he’s doing it, I’m doing it as well so we just pushed each other so that was big for both of us.

Kevin: So looking at you, it looks like you haven’t taken any days off in the offseason so are you feeling as strong as ever?

Blake: I feel really good, shoulders feel the best they’ve felt in probably, I don’t know how long honestly, so definitely great to have the surgeries and just rehab with the team here, it’s been fantastic.

Kevin: You’re not alone this offseason, all the Hermantown kids, they come back, you have the good mix of young kids, college kids, and pros, so on those days where it’s not even about hockey, what does that do for you mentally as you’re grinding through so much.

Blake: It’s great to have those guys. Those guys are the reason we do it, we have our best friends around us, obviously, we love the game of hockey more than anything, but those are the guys you love to hang around when you leave the gym or rink. Ex-Hermantown guys like Neal Pionk and Karson Kuhlman, those are just guys you see what they do and they hold themselves to such a high standard, it’s great to be around.

Kevin: You’re staying at home, so how’s it been having your family there with you, you know you have your teammates that are like your brothers, but your home base is with you helping you get through these tough times.

Blake: Absolutely, for me, family has been huge. We’ve been through a lot this past year here with a lot of different things, so for me just being with my family has been huge and knowing that they are there for me to support me no matter what, I’m there to support them, my sisters and parents, cousins and grandparents, we’ve been close and we’ve grown together, so for me it’s been huge.

