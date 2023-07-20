Latest MN workforce stats show drop in jobs, increase in labor force participation

(Mohamed Ibrahim | Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – For the fourth month in a row, Minnesota has seen an increase in labor force participation. June’s statistics, released my the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) on Thursday, showed the labor force participation rate at 68.4%

“Another 9017 people have joined the labor market in Minnesota,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek, “With those new workers, our labor force participation rate has increased 2/10′s of a percent.”

The national average is 62.6%. While there’s more progress to be made to reach pre-pandemic levels of participation, the state seems to be on a consistent road to recovery.

“Pre-pandemic, the labor force participation rate for Minnesota was around 70%, and the pandemic prompted earlier retirements,” said Angelina Nguyen with DEED.

While participation rose, jobs in the month of June were down in the state.

“Even though our labor force numbers increased, Minnesota lost 4,300 jobs in the last month on a seasonally adjusted basis,” Varilek said.

Varilek stressed that those numbers aren’t indicative of a larger trend. In fact, 9 of the last 12 months have seen positive job growth. Despite losses this month, Minnesota’s unemployment numbers still sit well below the national average.

“The national unemployment rate is around 4-5%,” said Nguyen, “So right now, with our unemployment rate of 2.9%, it’s actually a tight labor market.”

The newly announced statistics come as Governor Tim Walz continues a statewide tour to highlight investments in the workforce made this past spring.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize marijuana on August 1st.
Duluth city councilors to introduce city-wide marijuana ordinance
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Thousands in Minnesota and Wisconsin to have their federal student loans forgiven
35-year-old Helene Weatherwax
Missing woman safe, contacted authorities
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County

Latest News

Blandin Paper Company update
The strike has halted all production at the Grand Rapids mill.
Blandin Paper Company and Local 346 still at odds
MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth
MNA still pushing for safe staffing amid Essentia hospital’s opening
MNA holding informational picket