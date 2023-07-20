Festival by the Lake organizers featuring local vendors and more this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The annual Festival by the Lake at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth will showcase over 160 vendors and performers.

The event highlights not just local vendors, but bands that are staples in the community.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t realize how great this town is when you look at it but also what’s in it we like to highlight a lot of the local talent that we have here and a lot of them are our friends,” Kynze Lundeen, the Vice President of Lundeen Productions, said.

Lundeen said the event has been running for over five years, to Duluthians’ delight.

“it’s just a fun day for people to come out and get away from the stresses at work and at home and just enjoy themselves,” Lundeen said.

The event is Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Although the event is a good way to get cooled off by the lake breeze and have some fun, it also supports local students.

“Proceeds from the door will benefit the Bluebird Foundation which is a non-profit that helps students in the performing arts,” she said.

One of the newest events to look forward to this year features axe throwing.

“We have mobile axe throwing this year, so people can grab delicious food from over 15 different food vendors and grab a beverage,” Lundeen said.

Performers at this year’s festival include Maxi Childs Trio, Sound Inc, The Jane Gang, Sidestreet Detour, Sydney Hansen, Boomstick and Born Too Late.

Tickets to the festival are $5 for those 12 and older.

Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information about Festival by the Lake, you can visit their website here.

