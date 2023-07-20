Essentia’s new healthcare vision serves the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia’s new St. Mary’s Medical Center has officially carved its spot into Duluth’s skyline.

The new state-of-the-art 942,000-square-foot building is the largest private investment in the city’s downtown history.

“This building was designed not to be a medical facility, but what I would call a place of healing,” said CEO Dr. David Herman with Essentia Health.

Herman says the design project started back in 2017. Roughly six years later, the brand-new building is ready to welcome patients in the Northland.

Hospital leaders say getting to this point came with challenges.

The initial planning included discussions on how big it should be to what type of hospital it should be.

But one thing was certain, it needed to be a part of the downtown skyline. The new medical center sits across the street from Essentia’s more than 100-year-old legacy building and is connected by a skywalk.

“We have about 25,000 visitors that come to downtown Duluth each day because of St. Mary’s Medical Center,” said Herman, “so we decided if we want to keep Duluth healthy, which keeps the arrowhead healthy, we need to build here.”

In September 2019, the facility broke ground on the side of the hill. Leaders say construction came at the perfect time because just a few months later, the world shut down because of the global pandemic.

“The first thing I did was text the governor and the governor’s chief of staff and it was a very nervous 40 minutes before I got a response that said the project should continue,” recalled Herman.

From supply chain issues to inflation, the final price tag came out to more than $900 million.

The pandemic also forced the Essentia Health leadership team to make changes to its design. “Healthcare changed in the middle of the pandemic, so what we did was design it as we built it,” said Herman.

“When we first designed the building, we said we needed two floors of critical care beds, but we decided during the pandemic we were going to need more than two floors of critical care beds,” he said. Doubling its critical care beds from 64 to 128. The 340-patient-room hospital offers birthing suites to advanced operating rooms with remote-in technology for doctors.

Changes in healthcare during the pandemic also impacted staffing, forcing difficult discussions about retaining and recruiting nursing staff. Essentia Health says caregivers, providers, doctors, and nurses were all given a voice in the hospital design.

“This was designed by our care providers, for our care providers to provide the best care they can possibly can to our patients their families, and all that we’re privileged to serve,” said Herman.

The hospital will also serve the region as an educational partner for colleges to help grow the next generation of healthcare workers assisting with education and training.

And just like its legacy building, this new vision for healthcare hopes to serve the Northland and heal patients for generations to come.

“Anyone that comes here should come here with a sense of hope and leave with a sense of well-being.”

