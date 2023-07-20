Essentia Health to host public open house for new hospital

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The public is invited to check out Essentia’s new hospital during a community open house.

The event will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the new St. Mary’s Medical Center building.

Parking:

Reserved parking is available in Lot 29, on the corner of E 2nd Street and 5th Ave E. Watch for “Event Parking” signs.

The Green Ramp : Ramp is adjacent to the Duluth Clinic’s Third Street Building and connected by skywalks to the Second Street Building and First Street Building.

The Red Ramp : Ramp at the corner of East Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue East

The city-owned ramp at 302 E. 1st Street across from the Duluth Clinic’s First Street. across from the Duluth Clinic’s First Street.

Limited street parking available

The event is free and open to the public at the hospital’s new address, 402 E 2nd Street.

Guests are asked to use the main entrance on 2nd Street.

