Essentia Health to host public open house for new hospital

Essentia Health's new St. Mary's hospital
Essentia Health's new St. Mary's hospital(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The public is invited to check out Essentia’s new hospital during a community open house.

The event will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the new St. Mary’s Medical Center building.

Parking:

  • Reserved parking is available in Lot 29, on the corner of E 2nd Street and 5th Ave E. Watch for “Event Parking” signs.
  • The Green Ramp: Ramp is adjacent to the Duluth Clinic’s Third Street Building and connected by skywalks to the Second Street Building and First Street Building.
  • The Red Ramp: Ramp at the corner of East Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue East
  • The city-owned ramp at 302 E. 1st Street across from the Duluth Clinic’s First Street.
  • Limited street parking available

The event is free and open to the public at the hospital’s new address, 402 E 2nd Street.

Guests are asked to use the main entrance on 2nd Street.

