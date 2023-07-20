Contreras’ 7th-inning double leads Brewers over Phillies 5-3

By AARON BRACY
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Contreras had three hits and two RBIs for the NL Central leaders, and Blake Perkins also drove in two runs. Five of Milwaukee’s 10 hits were doubles.

Contreras also got a key out in the ninth, throwing out Bryson Stott trying to steal second.

“He was all over the game, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He made his impact felt in every part of the game.”

Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, whose four-game winning streak was stopped.

“They got the best of us today,” Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh said. “We'll lock it in tomorrow.”

Hoby Milner (2-0), Elvis Peguero, Joey Payamps and Devin Williams each pitched an inning of scoreless relief, combining for seven strikeouts and no walks.

“They were nasty, really,” Counsell said.

Bryce Harper singled leading off the ninth and took third on Stott’s one-out single. Contreras threw out Stott trying to steal second and Williams struck out Alec Bohm for his 24th save in 26 chances.

“When you have days like that, you’re very grateful,” Contreras said through an interpreter. “Being able to contribute both on the defensive side and the offensive side, that’s a very special day. But in the end, it’s all about getting the win and we were able to get the ‘W,’ so that’s what matters.”

Brewers starter Colin Rea allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in five innings. Philadelphia's Cristopher Sánchez gave up three runs — one earned — and six hits in five innings.

Perkins walked against Jeff Hoffman (3-2) leading off the seventh, stole second and scored on Contreras’ two-out double off Matt Strahm for a 4-3 lead. Contreras added an RBI double in the ninth.

Blake Perkins hit a two-run, two-out double in the second and scored on Christian Yelich’s opposite-field, RBI double.

Castellanos hit his 14th home run of the season in the fourth and Kyle Schwarber had a two-run single in the fifth — shortstop Willy Adames was shifted up the middle and bumped into second-base umpire Brennan Miller as he ranged to his right.

Schwarber's streak of consecutive games with home runs ended at four.

FOR STARTERS

Sánchez's ERA dropped to 3.06 in seven starts. Rea pitched in place of left-hander Wade Miley (elbow).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Philadelphia’s medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (8-5, 3.73) opposes Philadelphia RHP Taijuan Walker (11-3, 4.00) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

