City by City: Superior, Bayfield, Duluth

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Superior, WI- People are invited to the Children’s Memorial Garden for an annual dedication on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. It’s happening at the garden on Second Point at Billings Park. The dedication ceremony will include a welcome, original poem, thank yous, information about the garden, and ways to get involved. The Children’s Memorial Garden’s mission is to create a place of hope, healing, and peace for families and friends that have experienced the tragic loss of a child. The garden will be dedicated to all who grieve the loss of a child, regardless of age or reason for passing.

Bayfield, WI- Travel Wisconsin will be filming a national commercial at Big Top Chautauqua during the July 28 showing of Pickin’ On Rock. Big Top would like The Tent to be as full as possible and hopes the community will be there in full force. That’s why they are offering free tickets. They can be used for yourselves, employees, friends, and family. To get your tickets you can go online and use coupon code 2FREETIX.

Duluth, MN- The American Red Cross is hosting two blood drives this week. One is happening at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another is happening at UW-Superior on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to sign up for an appointment spot.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

