Chick-fil-A coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall

New restaurant opening soon in Duluth.(MGN)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Duluth residents can soon expect to visit Chick-fil-A.

According to Simon Property Group, the Atlanta-based restaurant company known for its chicken sandwich is coming to the Miller Hill Mall.

The restaurant will be located on the north side of the property facing Miller Trunk Highway. It is the first location in the Twin Ports area, joining 17 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul market.

It is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

Spokespeople say it’s expected to create approximately 80-120 jobs.

