Blandin Paper Company and Local 346 still at odds

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Following contract negations on Thursday, July 20 the Blandin Paper Company and Teamsters Local 346 released statements showing the two sides are still very far apart.

Blandin Paper hourly employees walked off the job on July 15 at 6 a.m.

The two sides returned to negotiations Tuesday, July 18th without an agreement other than to meet again Thursday, July 20.

Statements released after the Thursday meeting did not indicated when the sides would meet again for contract talks.

Local 346 will hold a rally on Friday, July 21, from 1-3pm at Blandin Paper.

Blandin Paper News Release:

Blandin Paper Company’s negotiating team met with the Teamsters Local 346 membership as planned Thursday, July 20th following the Teamsters’ failure to ratify the offer previously agreed to on June 22 at the bargaining table. During today’s negotiations we exchanged proposals. At this time our proposals are fundamentally different. We are now going to take the time to review both proposals and consider potential paths to finding an agreement. We’ve proposed August 2 to resume discussions.

The Company remains engaged in and committed to the bargaining process. We are hopeful we can move forward and reach an agreement when negotiations resume.

Teamsters Local 346 News Release:

“After years of service that saw their wages slip further and further behind rising inflation, our members are done with concessionary contracts and want what’s theirs,” said Zak Radzak, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 346. “Blandin’s laughable offer left our members with no choice but to show the company how serious they are by hitting the picket line.”

On July 14, about 170 Blandin Paper Teamsters voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking after rejecting the company’s contract offer. The workers want general wage increases that bring their pay in line with inflation, and for reckless supervisors to stop performing bargaining unit work. Members also want Blandin to remove a two-tier benefits system for new hires.

“All of these demands boil down to a simple matter of respect,” said Steve Carlson, a Blandin Paper winder operator and shop steward. “If Blandin Paper has forgotten who runs this company, we are happy remind them day-in and day-out on the picket line for as long as it takes.”

