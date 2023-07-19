Some stronger storms possible this afternoon and evening

Today: We are starting the day with some showers and a slight chance of isolated thunder this morning. Through mid-day we should see a little bit of a break before more showers and thunderstorms roll in later this afternoon and evening. Some of those storms have the potential of being strong to severe in nature. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. However, there will also be a chance of an isolated tornado. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with west winds in place. Stick with Northern News Now for more updates about the severe weather potential today.

Thursday: To start our Thursday there will be a chance of showers in the morning, but the trend will be for drier and sunnier weather as we head through the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s with breezy northerly winds in place between 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Friday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead with highs climbing into the upper 70s and 80s. There will be a slight chance of showers popping up in the afternoon, but most look to stay mainly dry. Winds are out of the northwest in place between 5-10 MPH.

