Several Northland events affected Wednesday due to storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many events are being canceled or rescheduled due to Wednesday’s storm.

Concerts at the Pier: RESCHEDULED

Glensheen summer event.

Rescheduled to Wednesday, September 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Night at the Races: CANCELED

Wednesday Night at the Races at Superior High School.

Series will continue next week at Hermantown High School.

