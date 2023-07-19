Several Northland events affected Wednesday due to storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many events are being canceled or rescheduled due to Wednesday’s storm.

Concerts at the Pier: RESCHEDULED

  • Glensheen summer event.
  • Rescheduled to Wednesday, September 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Night at the Races: CANCELED

  • Wednesday Night at the Races at Superior High School.
  • Series will continue next week at Hermantown High School.

