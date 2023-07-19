Packers sign second round pick Musgrave, free agent QB McGough

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers announced the signing of second round pick Luke Musgrave and free agent quarterback Alex McGough on Wednesday afternoon.

Musgrave was one of two draft picks left to sign their contracts with rookies set to report on Thursday. The other being wide receiver Jayden Reed, who was also one of 11 second rounders left to sign entering Wednesday.

Unlike offseason OTAs and minicamp, rookies that remain unsigned cannot participate in training camp practices. Musgrave will now be on the field when the Packers open camp next Tuesday.

The 42nd overall pick out of Oregon State played in just two games last year with the Beavers due to a knee injury. He was able to get on the field for the Senior Bowl and eventually practices with Green Bay during the spring.

The Packers also made the signing of USFL MVP quarterback Alex McGough official on Wednesday. Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported the day before McGough would sign with the team following a workout.

Green Bay also released undrafted free agent center DJ Scaife in a corresponding roster move.

